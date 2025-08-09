25 followers
Stratup.ai
Hi PH!Ever take a screenshot you’re excited to share… and then realize it looks flat, boring, and not at all share-worthy? That’s why I made Shotva.I wanted a dead-simple way to make screenshots look amazing without firing up heavy design software or spending 20 minutes fiddling with settings. With Shotva, you drop in your image and–boom–it’s instantly polished with clean backgrounds, drop shadows, text, feature magnifiers, and a style that makes people want to click.It’s fast, it’s fun, it's free, and it works right in your browser. No installs, no login. No learning curve. Just better screenshots in seconds.Give it a try and let me know what you think!
Can't wait to try this bad boy out Monday. My screenshot folder is looking r o u g h. Appreciate how frictionless it is to try out. Good luck with the launch!
Nice, a way to make screenshots not look like they came straight from 2005! I’m constantly grabbing quick shots for client decks, and they always look so flat. Shotva’s instant polish—especially the clean backgrounds and shadows—makes them feel presentation-ready in seconds. Seriously, how did we not have this before? Curious if you’re planning to add preset brand color themes—would make my workflow even faster.
