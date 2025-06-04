Shisa.AI
Open-source foundation for superior Japanese LLMs
Shisa.AI presents Japan's top open-source bilingual (JA/EN) LLM, Shisa V2 405B. Based on Llama 3.1 405B, it rivals GPT-4o & DeepSeek-V3 on Japanese tasks. Releases include the model, dataset, and a chat demo.
Hi everyone!
With so many languages worldwide, fine-tuning models to achieve SOTA performance in specific languages is becoming incredibly important for truly global AI. Shisa.AI's latest work with their Shisa V2 405B model is a powerful example of this, especially for Japanese.
Shisa.AI has developed this new open-source model, built on Llama 3.1 405B, and it's delivering impressive results. They report it not only surpasses previous GPT-4 versions in their Japanese/English evaluations but also competes head-to-head with the latest models like GPT-4o and DeepSeek-V3 on Japanese benchmarks. A key to this success, they emphasize, was high-quality data.
Beyond the massive 405B model itself, Shisa.AI has also open-sourced their core Shisa V2 JA/EN synthetic dataset, which they believe can boost Japanese capabilities in almost any base model. You can download the model and dataset, and even chat with an FP8 version now.
Huge congratulations on the release! Shisa.AI is a major step forward for open-source bilingual models — and it’s great to see such strong performance on Japanese benchmarks. Excited to see how the community builds with Shisa V2 405B!