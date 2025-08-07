Launching today
SelfHostLLM
Calculate the GPU memory you need for LLM inference
Calculate GPU memory requirements and max concurrent requests for self-hosted LLM inference. Support for Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, Mistral and more. Plan your AI infrastructure efficiently.
Built to simplify planning for self-hosted AI deployments.
Unlike other AI infrastructure tools, SelfHostLLM lets you precisely estimate GPU requirements and concurrency for Llama, Qwen, DeepSeek, Mistral, and more using custom config.
But now I want to see Apple silicon added to the mix!
