Seed LiveInterpret 2.0 by ByteDance is an end-to-end, speech-to-speech simultaneous interpretation model. It delivers human-level accuracy and ultra-low latency (2-3 seconds) for Chinese-English translation, with real-time voice replication.
Hi everyone!The low latency and high quality of this simultaneous interpretation model are seriously impressive!Seed LiveInterpret 2.0 is an end-to-end speech-to-speech system from the ByteDance Seed team. It can translate spoken Chinese and English in real time with a delay of just 2-3 seconds, which is close to human-level performance. It even replicates the speaker's voice in the translated language.This model isn't open-source for now, so you need to use the API on Volcano Engine to access it. ByteDance's AI headset, Ola Friend, will also support this model soon, which I think will be the best use case for it.It really feels like we are getting closer to the dream of near-synchronous, multilingual communication. It's like, thanks to AI, we are rebuilding the Tower of Babel!
2-3 sec latency for real-time Chinese-English speech? That's wild, fr. The voice replication thing is next-level smart—feels like magic. Huge props to the ByteDance crew!
