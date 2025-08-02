Launching today
Seed Diffusion
A faster, more holistic way to generate code
32 followers
A faster, more holistic way to generate code
32 followers
Seed Diffusion is an experimental open-source diffusion language model by the ByteDance Seed team. It achieves a 5.4x inference speedup over comparable autoregressive models for code generation, with strong performance.
Hi everyone!
Text diffusion models are getting faster. After seeing models like Gemini Diffusion and Mercury, ByteDance's new Seed Diffusion Preview is another big leap in speed.
I think the diffusion approach is a really smart idea. For tasks like coding that need you to see the whole picture, planning it all out first is often faster than just generating word by word.
The speedup is real: it delivers a 5.4x speedup over similar-sized models that generate word by word, while performing just as well on key tests. A very interesting new way to build generative models.
This generation speed is just amazing