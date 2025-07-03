Search Console Audit
Launching today
Turn Google Search Console data into actionable SEO wins. Search Console Audit helps you find out what works, what doesn't work and how to capture more and better search traffic from Google and ChatGPT.
👋 Hey Makers, Creators & Hunters,
It's Pete from Search Console Audit.
If you're a marketer you're probably using Google's Search Console. And like me you probably love it.
But it could be smarter.
That's why @__tosh and I built Search Console Audit. It finds actionable things to do to win more and better traffic based on Google Search Console.
So we can spend less time digging around and analyzing and more time on moving the needle.
With Search Console Audit, our goal was simple:
Turn the raw Google Search Console data into a clear roadmap for better search traffic - from Google and ChatGPT.
Nothing else. No complicated dashboards. Just a fast, free audit that shows:
What’s working
What’s not
What to do next
We’ve already used it to run audits for dozens of websites - from solo creators to fast-growing startups.
Excited to share it with you all today 🙌
Happy to answer any questions here - and if you drop your site link in the comments, I’ll run a custom audit for you too!
Thanks for checking it out 💛
Pete