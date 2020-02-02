Scrimba
Launched on April 14th, 2025
Launched on December 1st, 2020
Launched on November 4th, 2020
We just launched a fun little side project called the Dev Atrophy Test - a quick quiz to see if your coding brain still holds up in the age of AI.
It's not anti-AI (we love AI!), but let s be real: with autocomplete and copilots doing half the work, it s easy to lose touch with the basics. This quiz is a playful check-in to see if those foundational dev skills are still somewhere in that AI-soaked cortex of yours
https://www.producthunt.com/prod...
Curious to see how you stack up? Take the test and let us know what you think!
Check it out here https://scrimba.com/c0fullstack
Hey all! Since our foray into the fullstack world earlier this April, our teacher team has been busying away working on a MASSIVE new course - The fullstack Developer Path. This will sit neatly alongside our 2 other flagship paths; the Frontend Developer Career Path and the AI Engineer Path.
Mark the date June 16! Can't wait to get it into your hands.
Scrimba is awesome and they literally breath life into the concept of active learning. The interactive/live video-IDE interface is so novel, I've never seen it anywhere before. My course, Frontend Developer, has been greatly paced so far and the exercises really let you get in there to play with the code.
best platform for coding, backend courses will boost it even more
Definitely the best code-learning platform out there!
Hi PH! We're a group of renegade devs who still remember the "good ol' days" of tearing our hair out for hours to eventually discover a missing closing bracket at 4am. We've been through the trenches of debugging without AI, scouring the interwebs, going on side quests, black holes, and building sh*tty things from scratch without a chatbot grabbing our nether regions. But get this straight - we're not anti-AI. We're anti-AI-dependency. There's a difference between using AI as a tool and using it as a replacement to think and struggle. We believe humanity should understand coding fundamentals so as they can still get sh*t done in a cave with no WIFI.
@dnlbtlr Great work, Daniel! I think we'll need more tests like this one. I see many Vibe coders who lack even the fundamental coding skills.
@csaba_kissi Thanks Csaba! When you're finally sick of typing "fix the issue" and burning through tokens , it's time to take back control and brush up on those skillz haha.
Looks like I’ve got some skills to brush up on this summer 😄 🧠