Unleash the power of screenshots and -recordings and make them float above all other windows, apps and spaces, to keep info always in sight. Extract text and barcodes. Redact with a simple rightclick. Markup, annotate. Pick colors. Crop, resize, rotate, trim.
ScreenFloat - Screenshot Tools
ScreenFloat v2.3 is a major update to your Mac's screen capture power tool.
The new Recording HUD lets you stay on top while you're recording your screen: mute/unmute audio, pause and resume the recording, and place Edit Markers to mark spots you'd like to revisit later when cutting the video.
Edit Markers are highlights on your timeline that show you points of interest for possible cuts. You can place them manually while recording, and ScreenFloat places them automatically for you when you change audio settings, pause the recording, and switch apps or spaces.
Create GIFs from your videos effortlessly. Optionally select a part of the video to create the GIF from, crop it, and specify quality and sizing settings.
Better Data Detection allows you to copy, view and redact specific items like links, emails, addresses, and more.
With Custom File Naming Schemes, your shots will be titled just the way you like it.
And there's more!
Read all about it on my blog : )