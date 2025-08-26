Launching today
Rube

Rube

Let your AI actually get things done for you

28 followers

Visit website
Rube is a universal MCP that enables you to take actions across 600+ applications from within your AI chat, be it Cursor, Claude, VS Code, etc. It manages authentication and tool selection seamlessly and securely within the chat.
Rube gallery image
Rube gallery image
Rube gallery image
Rube gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityAPIArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Soham Ganatra
Maker
📌

Hey Product Hunt!

After seeing thousands of people struggle to make AI actually DO things beyond just chat, we built something revolutionary.


🤔 The Problem We All Face

You've tried AI assistants. They're smart. They give great advice. But when you ask them to actually DO something in your real apps? "Sorry, I can't access that."

Meanwhile, you're still:

  • Manually copying data between 20+ apps

  • Spending 3+ hours daily on repetitive tasks

  • Paying for 10 different automation tools that barely talk to each other

  • Writing the same Slack updates, emails, and reports every week

⚡ Enter Rube: AI That Actually Gets Things Done For You

Rube connects your LLM to 500+ apps and gives it superpowers to execute tasks, not just talk about them. Rube does this without overwhelming the context window by smartly routing queries to the right MCP servers.


With one conversation, Rube can:

  • "Summarize my unread emails and create tasks in Linear for action items" ✅

  • "Find all feedback in Slack about our product and compile a report" ✅

  • "Check my calendar, see what's blocking my project in Asana, and message the team" ✅

  • "Pull revenue data from Stripe and update our investor deck in Google Slides" ✅

  • "Monitor GitHub PRs and auto-assign reviewers based on expertise" ✅

🎯 What Makes Rube Different

  • Zero-Config Magic: OAuth, API keys, permissions - all handled automatically. Just chat and watch it work.

  • Parallel Execution: Run 20+ tasks simultaneously. What took hours now takes seconds.

  • Memory That Matters: Rube remembers your preferences, workflows, and context better than you do.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works with Claude, ChatGPT, or any LLM. Use your favorite AI, supercharged.

  • Enterprise-Grade Security: Your data never trains models. SOC2 compliant. Encrypted end-to-end.

💭 Try These Prompts Right Now

Once connected, just ask Rube:

"What should I focus on today based on my calendar, emails, and project deadlines?"

"Find all customer feedback from the last week in feedback channel and create a prioritized roadmap"

"Analyze my team's productivity and suggest optimizations"

"Set up a daily briefing that checks my todos across all my tools and tells me what needs attention"

🚀 Our Vision

We believe AI should be your most capable team member, not just your smartest advisor. Rube is the bridge between AI's intelligence and your world's complexity.

Akash

Rube has been life-saving for us.

Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted