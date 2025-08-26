Launching today
Rube
Let your AI actually get things done for you
Rube is a universal MCP that enables you to take actions across 600+ applications from within your AI chat, be it Cursor, Claude, VS Code, etc. It manages authentication and tool selection seamlessly and securely within the chat.
Hey Product Hunt!
After seeing thousands of people struggle to make AI actually DO things beyond just chat, we built something revolutionary.
🤔 The Problem We All Face
You've tried AI assistants. They're smart. They give great advice. But when you ask them to actually DO something in your real apps? "Sorry, I can't access that."
Meanwhile, you're still:
Manually copying data between 20+ apps
Spending 3+ hours daily on repetitive tasks
Paying for 10 different automation tools that barely talk to each other
Writing the same Slack updates, emails, and reports every week
⚡ Enter Rube: AI That Actually Gets Things Done For You
Rube connects your LLM to 500+ apps and gives it superpowers to execute tasks, not just talk about them. Rube does this without overwhelming the context window by smartly routing queries to the right MCP servers.
With one conversation, Rube can:
"Summarize my unread emails and create tasks in Linear for action items" ✅
"Find all feedback in Slack about our product and compile a report" ✅
"Check my calendar, see what's blocking my project in Asana, and message the team" ✅
"Pull revenue data from Stripe and update our investor deck in Google Slides" ✅
"Monitor GitHub PRs and auto-assign reviewers based on expertise" ✅
🎯 What Makes Rube Different
Zero-Config Magic: OAuth, API keys, permissions - all handled automatically. Just chat and watch it work.
Parallel Execution: Run 20+ tasks simultaneously. What took hours now takes seconds.
Memory That Matters: Rube remembers your preferences, workflows, and context better than you do.
Universal Compatibility: Works with Claude, ChatGPT, or any LLM. Use your favorite AI, supercharged.
Enterprise-Grade Security: Your data never trains models. SOC2 compliant. Encrypted end-to-end.
💭 Try These Prompts Right Now
Once connected, just ask Rube:
"What should I focus on today based on my calendar, emails, and project deadlines?"
"Find all customer feedback from the last week in feedback channel and create a prioritized roadmap"
"Analyze my team's productivity and suggest optimizations"
"Set up a daily briefing that checks my todos across all my tools and tells me what needs attention"
🚀 Our Vision
We believe AI should be your most capable team member, not just your smartest advisor. Rube is the bridge between AI's intelligence and your world's complexity.
April
Rube has been life-saving for us.