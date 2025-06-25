23 followers
What do you think? …
Hey Hunters! I found a really great product——Rosebud AI, the AI game maker that lets anyone vibe-code immersive games and experiences without writing a single line of code. Why did we build this?Game dev has always been gated by steep learning curves—think hours wrestling with Unity or Godot just to get a basic prototype running. We wanted to flip that script and make creation as simple as describing your idea in plain English, powered by AI, so creatives, educators, and hobbyists can bring wild concepts to life in minutes. What's new and unique?Unlike traditional engines that demand coding expertise, Rosebud uses "vibe coding" with natural language prompts to auto-generate everything from 3D interactions (seamlessly integrated with Three.js) to mobile-ready games. No more boilerplate headaches—just prompt, iterate, and deploy with one click. We've seen users crank out everything from:
1. 3D Pac-Man twists 2. Educational biology sims 3. Hand-gesture ducks 4. Zombie survival arenasAll free and deployable instantly. It's like Cursor for creatives, but focused on games and immersives, with built-in community vibes via Discord for feedback. What are we most proud of?The incredible community creations popping up daily—folks turning ideas into playable experiences in under a day, like a kid-friendly heart explorer or a spell-drawing wizard sim. It's empowering non-coders to ship real stuff, and we're just getting started.
Agnes AI
Ngl, letting people build 3D games just by typing what they want is wild—no more wrestling with code, just pure creativity. Love what you’re doing here, fr!
@cruise_chen Yo, this means a ton! 🔥 Our whole vibe is about ditching code headaches so you can just create wild 3D worlds straight from your brain. Stoked you’re feeling it! If any crazy ideas pop up, hit me up—I’d legit love to see what you build with just words. 😄
Hey Hunters!
I found a really great product——Rosebud AI, the AI game maker that lets anyone vibe-code immersive games and experiences without writing a single line of code. Why did we build this?
Game dev has always been gated by steep learning curves—think hours wrestling with Unity or Godot just to get a basic prototype running. We wanted to flip that script and make creation as simple as describing your idea in plain English, powered by AI, so creatives, educators, and hobbyists can bring wild concepts to life in minutes. What's new and unique?
Unlike traditional engines that demand coding expertise, Rosebud uses "vibe coding" with natural language prompts to auto-generate everything from 3D interactions (seamlessly integrated with Three.js) to mobile-ready games. No more boilerplate headaches—just prompt, iterate, and deploy with one click. We've seen users crank out everything from:
1. 3D Pac-Man twists
2. Educational biology sims
3. Hand-gesture ducks
4. Zombie survival arenas
All free and deployable instantly. It's like Cursor for creatives, but focused on games and immersives, with built-in community vibes via Discord for feedback. What are we most proud of?
The incredible community creations popping up daily—folks turning ideas into playable experiences in under a day, like a kid-friendly heart explorer or a spell-drawing wizard sim. It's empowering non-coders to ship real stuff, and we're just getting started.
Agnes AI
Ngl, letting people build 3D games just by typing what they want is wild—no more wrestling with code, just pure creativity. Love what you’re doing here, fr!
@cruise_chen Yo, this means a ton! 🔥 Our whole vibe is about ditching code headaches so you can just create wild 3D worlds straight from your brain. Stoked you’re feeling it! If any crazy ideas pop up, hit me up—I’d legit love to see what you build with just words. 😄