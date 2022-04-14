Roblox helps power the imaginations of people around the world. Over 50 million monthly active users come to Roblox to imagine, create, and play together in immersive 3D worlds, making it the largest interactive platform for play. We call it the “Imagination Platform” and invite everyone to play on it.
Capture, share, and discover gameplay inside Roblox
Roblox Moments
Roblox Moments is a new in-game discovery experience powered by player-created gameplay clips. Users can capture, edit, and share best moments to help others find new games, with a full suite of new APIs for creators to build their own discovery features.
Hi everyone!
Gaming content has always been the endless fuel for short-form video. For years, platforms like YouTube and TikTok have reaped the rewards of that engagement.
With Moments, Roblox is making a smart move to bring that addictive, swipe-up discovery loop inside its own ecosystem. Users can capture 30-second clips, add music, and share them. Crucially, viewers can tap a "Join" button to jump right into the experience they're watching. It's a way to keep discovery player-driven and native to the platform.
And the success of this will come down to: how good the recommendation algorithm is?
Uff, this will be interesting. My cousin plays Roblox – I cannot imagine how much he will be addicted to it :D