RM2000 Tape Recorder
Turn your Mac into an Audio Sampler
RM2000 Tape Recorder is for those who hear inspiration from anywhere. It records the system audio and lets you tag individual audio files. Minimal setup. Just the sound, saved and tagged.
Hi everyone :) my name is Marcelo Mendez, and I appreciate you taking the time to look at my first ever macOS app!
RM2000 Tape Recorder primarily exists because I hate losing ideas. It was too cumbersome to get a sound snippet from my computer and get an audio file within seconds that won't get lost in my Downloads folder.
I’m also a huge datahoarder — I love tools like PureRef and Are.na that help me make sense of everything I collect. I always appreciated how simple it was to take an inspiring image and paste it into Are.na and have it on an organized board - why can't we have the same with music and audio files?
RM2000 Tape Recorder makes audio sampling effortless - just record the sound, give it a title and maybe some tags, and its saved - instantly available to be used on any DAW or production software.
It does all of this while also looking absolutely stunning. Skeuomorphism isn't dead!