Rewrait
Select, improve, replace
Select, improve, replace
Rewrait is a Mac app that lets you instantly rewrite any selected text using AI. Highlight text, press your shortcut, and get a better version. Make it clearer, shorter, friendlier, or use your own style. No tabs, no friction, just flow.
This is the 2nd launch from Rewrait. View more
Write it once, perfect it fast.
Rewrait for Windows
Launching today
Advanced AI detector and writing assistant that outperforms Grammarly and QuillBot. Native app for Mac & Windows - works in ANY application. AI checker for text quality, instant rewrites, grammar fixes. No browser needed - just select, improve, replace.
