Rewrait is a Mac app that lets you instantly rewrite any selected text using AI. Highlight text, press your shortcut, and get a better version. Make it clearer, shorter, friendlier, or use your own style. No tabs, no friction, just flow.
Write it once, perfect it fast.
Advanced AI detector and writing assistant that outperforms Grammarly and QuillBot. Native app for Mac & Windows - works in ANY application. AI checker for text quality, instant rewrites, grammar fixes. No browser needed - just select, improve, replace.
WritingEducationArtificial Intelligence
👋 Hey PH! Remember when we launched Rewrait for Mac? Our inbox has been flooded with one question: “When’s the Windows version coming?” 🎉 Today’s the day. Windows users, you’re no longer watching from the sidelines. 🚀 Same Rewrait, now on Windows Everything that makes Rewrait work on Mac now works on your PC. Native Windows app — not a web wrapper. ✨ How it works (same as Mac): Select any text Hit your shortcut (Ctrl + Shift + P by default) Rewrait rewrites it instantly Keep going Works anywhere: Outlook, Teams, Discord, Notion… Use built-in prompts like “make it shorter” or “more friendly,” or create your own. 🔧 Why Windows users have been waiting Until now: stuck with browser extensions or copy-pasting to ChatGPT. Meanwhile Mac users enjoyed instant rewrites for months. That felt wrong — so we built it properly. 🛠 What’s live Native Windows app (Windows 10/11) Custom shortcuts Built-in prompts + your own Free tier with daily limit 🙌 Windows users — we heard you, we built it, and we can’t wait to hear what you think.
