ReadyBase
Prompt to PDF in seconds
ReadyBase lets users transform any input into a production-ready PDF. Create an output that’s ready to share, send, post or present. Designed to produce engaging, consumable outputs that level-up any intelligence workflow.
Free Options
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Jake, co-founder of ReadyBase. 👋
We built ReadyBase because we saw intelligence stalling in the last mile. AI outputs aren’t being optimized to share with others.
That’s why most of us don’t feel comfortable copy/pasting from ChatGPT and hitting send. . . We wanted to give people the ability to level-up their AI outputs into deliverables they’re actually proud to share.
ReadyBase lets users create clean, digestible PDFs that are ready to share in seconds.
What ReadyBase does
Provide the ReadyBase agent with your raw intelligence sources (text, images, files), and our AI assembles a finished, on-brand PDF in seconds. Your brand. Your style. You have total control.
How it works
📝 Ingests messy inputs like notes, research, screenshots, and data
🧩 Understands structure and lays out sections, charts, and images
🎨 Applies your brand: typography, logo, spacing, and color palette
📄 Exports a crisp PDF or a set of screenshots you can ship immediately
Who it is for
Anyone who wants to quickly level-up raw intelligence inputs into deliverables they’re proud to share.
We’ve seen so many use cases! Some popular ones include sales one-pagers, research briefs, exec updates, client docs.
We’d love your feedback. Drop your use case in the comments and we’ll build one live on launch day. Thanks for the support and the votes!
Hey PH! 👋 I’m Hayden, Co-Founder at ReadyBase.
ReadyBase is engineered to generate PDFs without being reliant on templates.
No templates means:
🖼️ AI has 100% creative freedom and zero constraints during generation.
❄️ Every output is a true snowflake. Just how you prompt it.
🤯 You'll be shocked by how diverse the results can be!
This creates some really unique and fun challenges in development!
How do you get an LLM to conceptualize a page break?
What kinds of algorithms do we need to measure errors?
Can we get both AI and users working together to make edits on the same document?
We’re optimizing for all of this and more every day, but we’re pretty amazed by how much we’ve solved already!
Please leave an upvote and give ReadyBase a try today!
We'll be doing an a ProductHunt AMA around 2pm EST on launch day.
Hey PH fam 👋
I'm absolutely pumped to bring ReadyBase to the global tech & startup community today! 🚀
Here's the thing that caught my attention: we're drowning in raw data and messy outputs, but what we actually need are clean, professional deliverables we can confidently share with clients, stakeholders, or teams.
ReadyBase solves this beautifully simple yet universal problem.
The pain is real: How many times have you spent hours formatting a report, cleaning up analysis, or making your work "presentation-ready"? Whether it's research findings, data analysis, or strategic insights – the final formatting step is always a nightmare.
Enter ReadyBase – your intelligence-to-PDF powerhouse that transforms any messy input into a polished, professional output in seconds ✨
What makes this special:
→ Any input becomes a production-ready PDF instantly
→ Perfect for consultants, analysts, researchers, and anyone who needs to present findings
→ Content creators and influencers can create stunning PDFs or PNGs for LinkedIn and X posts 📱
→ Designed specifically for intelligence workflows (not just another PDF tool)
→ Clean, engaging outputs that actually get read and shared
I love how @jake_reitman and @hayden_harrow identified this specific friction point that literally everyone faces but nobody talks about.
The "raw to ready" positioning is chef's kiss – it perfectly captures what this does.
After testing it, I'm convinced this will become an essential part of any knowledge worker's toolkit. No more spending Friday nights formatting reports or struggling with Canva for social content! 🙌
The founding team is here today to answer questions and hear your gut reactions/feedback.
Check it out and let us know what you think below! ⬇️