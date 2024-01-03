rabbit
rabbit is an AI startup rethinking how humans and machines interact. We're building an AI-native operating system, formed around robust cross-platform agentic capabilities and custom hardware that gives people access to the latest AI.
hey Product Hunt crew!
we’re excited to launch our second product: rabbit intern!
intern turns one person into a superpowered team.
commissioning a project and having it done would take weeks, if not months. but imagine having a full website developed, receiving a deep market research report, and getting a thorough presentation deck ready for review, all while you’re out to lunch. that’s what intern does.
here are a few things to know about rabbit intern:
intern delivers polished results, in any format — html website, pdf report, presentation deck, document, spreadsheet and more, you name it.
intern is for everyone — you don’t need to know how to code, you don’t need to learn or think about what this AI can or can not do. simply describe what you need, and intern figures out how to get it done.
don’t just stop at simple tasks, challenge intern with projects — intern performs best with complicated and multi-step projects. go into details with your prompt.
bonus point: with most AI tools, a user pays for thousands of credits or tokens, with no way of knowing how fast their accounts will drain with each prompt they input. intern is designed to get the job done, so we're using a very straightforward task-based pricing model that takes the guesswork out of it.
your first 3 free tasks are on us with a registered rabbithole account!
we can’t wait to hear your feedback and see what you do with intern 🧡
Chance AI
Huge congrats to Ryan and the team! I've been using intern for the past week or so, and the ability to instantly create and publish websites is a game changer. I've been using it to share design and UI ideas internally, and it's so much easier and more complete than old-school wire framing.