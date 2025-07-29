17 followers
QuickSheet by GnomeApps is a micro-spreadsheet app for your Mac’s menu bar. Instantly create, edit, and manage spreadsheets, perfect for quick office, budget, or data tasks. Compatible with Excel sheets and fully free for life.
QuickSheet
BestPage.ai
No way—spreadsheets right from the menu bar? I’m forever losing track of budget files, so this would actually save my sanity. Does it support keyboard shortcuts too?
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai QuickSheet lives in your menu bar so you can’t lose track, and yes full keyboard shortcut support is built in for super-fast access.
QuickSheet
BestPage.ai
