An AI-first platform, Quicko Pro helps professionals run their advisory online. With customisable storefront, integrated payments, and real-time analytics, it simplifies operations and improves customer engagement.
MEET by Quicko
Hey there!
I am Vishvajit, founder at Quicko and Sandbox. We have just launched something new and I wanted you to be one of the first to hear about it.
Say hello to Quicko Pro, a platform for financial, legal & investment advisors to run and grow their practice online.
Using Quicko Pro advisor can:
Set up an online advisory
Offer services and collect payments
Track bookings and customers
Use AI to automate workflows, draft documents, automate responses & more
Collaborate with team
With Quicko Pro by their side, advisors can outperform themselves rapidly and almost limitlessly. Today, we’re sharing it with the world on Product Hunt, so if you’ve got thoughts, ideas, or feedback, we’d love to hear them.
Thanks for reading it thus far, hope you like what we are building.
If you've ever run a busy offline practice, you know the kind of quiet chaos that creeps in: people missing appointments, calendars not talking to each other, clients waiting for updates, and your team constantly juggling things that shouldn't be that hard. All of this rooted in one messy reality.
And we noticed that, up close.
So, countless white-boarding sessions, team discussions, back-and-forths on design, late-night code reviews, and a concerning amount of caffeine consumption later, Quicko Pro came to life.
We weren't trying to build yet another tool, but to take a lot of invisible effort out of the day-to-day: the small things that make a big difference when you're running a service business.
If you deal with shifting schedules, overlapping appointments, or just too much manual follow-up, we'd love for you to try it out.
Curious to hear what makes sense, what doesn't, and everything in between.
— Nityam, developer @ Quicko Pro
