Launching today
QuickDeploy
Deploy your web app to a VPS in minutes
10 followers
Deploy your web app to a VPS in minutes
10 followers
QuickDeploy deploys your web app to your own Ubuntu VPS with a single command. It auto-detects frameworks like Next.js, builds an optimized Docker image, and sets up a reverse proxy for https and custom domains. Built for devs that need their app live quick.
Payment Required
Launch tags:Developer Tools
Launch Team
Clamor — A social intelligence engine, built by strategists.
A social intelligence engine, built by strategists.
Promoted
Easy Portfolio
Hello ProductHunt!
I’m Max, maker of QuickDeploy.
I built this after I was late on the submission at my last hackathon and nearly missed the deadline because I had to spend hours on deploying the app and making it available for the judges. I thought why isn't there a single command to quickly deploy this app to my own VPS without much configuration.
So I built it.
quickdeploy push --domain quickdeploy.dev
What QuickDeploy does for you
• Auto-detects frameworks (e.g. Next.js, Nuxt and more)
• Builds an optimized Docker image
• Sets up HTTPS + custom domain automatically
• Runs on your server — no vendor lock-in
Who it’s for
• Indie hackers & solo devs who want to ship fast
• Hackathons & client demos where minutes matter
Launch perk
You can grab QuickDeploy for only 10€ and if you are not sure about it yet,
I’m also offering a free 20-min deploy call — if your app isn’t live by the end, I’ll finish it for free.
Would love feedback on the tool, landing page and what would be important for you! I’ll be here all day answering questions and shipping fixes.