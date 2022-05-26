This is the 4th launch from Proton. View more
Privacy-first AI assistant with confidential conversations
Lumo by Proton
Launching today
Meet Lumo, the zero-access encrypted AI assistant by Proton that does not track or record your conversations. Ask me anything — it's confidential. Lumo gives you the benefits of AI with top privacy and security. Free to start, no account required.
Free Options
Launch tags:Android•Productivity•Privacy
Since zero-access encryption prevents the assistant from seeing past conversations, how do you handle features like personalization or learning from user interactions?