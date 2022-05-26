Proton

Your data, your rules Proton provides easy-to-use encrypted email, calendar, file storage, VPN, and much more, built on the principle of your data, your rules.

Lumo by Proton

Launching today
Privacy-first AI assistant with confidential conversations
Meet Lumo, the zero-access encrypted AI assistant by Proton that does not track or record your conversations. Ask me anything — it's confidential. Lumo gives you the benefits of AI with top privacy and security. Free to start, no account required.
AndroidProductivityPrivacy
Chris Messina
Hunter
We built Lumo because privacy shouldn't be sacrificed for AI convenience. Unlike other AI assistants that store and analyze your conversations, Lumo uses zero-access encryption - even Proton can't see your chats. What makes us unique is combining the power of modern AI with genuine privacy protection, backed by a nonprofit foundation. We're most proud of creating the first AI assistant where 'confidential' actually means confidential.
Van de Vouchy

Since zero-access encryption prevents the assistant from seeing past conversations, how do you handle features like personalization or learning from user interactions?

