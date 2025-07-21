Launches
Prompthance
Launching today
Transform images into perfect AI prompts instantly
Turn your image into well structured JSON prompt in seconds.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Doğanay Köseoğlu
Hey everyone! 👋 I'm the founder of Prompthance and wanted to share some context on why I built this. I was spending hours tweaking prompts for client projects, getting frustrated with inconsistent results. Realized the issue wasn't the AI models - it was how I was prompting them. What makes this different: Upload any image → get structured JSON prompts automatically Real-time JSON editor for precise control Actually reproducible results Currently free to try - still figuring out pricing based on user feedback. Honest question: What's your biggest frustration with AI image generation? I'm always looking to improve the tool based on real user pain points. Would love to hear your thoughts or answer any questions!Chat controls Sonnet 4
16h ago