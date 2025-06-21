Subscribe
Project Indigo

A computational photography camera app

Project Indigo is Adobe’s free iPhone camera app for pro-quality photos. Enjoy SLR-like natural looks, full manual controls, multi-frame HDR, raw/JPEG, super-resolution zoom, and seamless Lightroom integration. Capture, edit, and share—no sign-in needed.

