Intelligent note taking and data management with help from agents. Portals is the intersection of note keeping, a fully customizable object-based data system, and AI agents for work.
Intelligent note taking and data management with help from agents. Portals is the intersection of note keeping, a fully customizable object-based data system, and AI agents for work.
Launched on March 11th, 2025
Launched on January 28th, 2025
11d ago
Thank you all again for the support and interest in our last couple launches. We've been continuously working and experimenting with the best way to leverage the latest AI models and tools for productivity. We've explored different iterations of workspaces, agent builders, and chat interfaces with a focus on a seamless user experience.
Since this time, we've collected usage data and feedback to laser focus on a single feature that we can do very, very well. We decided to build out an intelligent knowledge system that utilizes both notes (like Notion or Obsidian) with data items (like a CRM or project management tool). The UI is compact and focuses on a single or split view of your notes, data, or an assistant chat.
In this system the goal is the provide the best way to add and organize knowledge for doing work more productively, and initial features include:
Parsing document files (pdf, docx, md, etc.) using OCR
Audio recording and transcription
Scrape info from web URL
Custom data schemas to represent tasks, events, contacts, etc.
Automatic data extraction
Intelligent search and retrieval
Portals
Hi Hunters & Builders!
I'm very excited to release our new AI-first workspace app that operates in the intersection of notes, personal data systems, and other productivity tools. Portals seeks to be a powerful workbench for capturing, organizing, and retrieving your data.
So what does it do?
Starting from a clean slate, build up your knowledge base(s) for a project, business, or anything else by importing or writing documents. Our AI-native platform utilizes all of your knowledge as context to assist you in searching, learning, writing, editing, & more.
Our import tools include:
Intelligent parsing of PDFs and other document files, including charts or diagrams
Audio transcription
Web URL scraping
What's data extraction?
The next step is to track specific objects on global or per-document basis. For example, we offer default options like tasks, events, and contacts but data tables can be defined as absolutely anything that you want to keep track of in a structured, presentable way.
How's this different than existing tools?
Most of our productivity stacks include a variety of applications and websites that we're constantly switching between. Instead of using a notes app, AI chat bot, and a data system like a CRM or spreadsheets, we can work on all of these things in one streamlined UI with side-by-side content.
What else is planned?
After our launch we'll be working full steam on a variety of rich features to make Portals better and more useful. This includes:
Collaboration features: teams, live editing, sharing, and access management
Agentic assistant that will carry out actions for you
Integrations with other apps to import/export or perform actions
Developing new ways to make use of your knowledge beyond chat interfaces
What does this cost?
There will always be a generous free tier that allows you to use all of the core features (forever!). There's a $10 premium tier for power users of AI tools and more sophisticated models (like GPT o3, Sonnet 4, Deepseek, etc.) and those who would like to be early supporters and lock in some discounted pricing.
Okay, what do I do now?
Sign up for free and starting working on that project/business/idea that you've been daydreaming about - build your knowledge base and leverage Portal's features to boost your productivity & efficiency!
P.S. Users of our old platforms will notice we've repurposed the Portals brand :) Welcome back!