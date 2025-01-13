Thank you all again for the support and interest in our last couple launches. We've been continuously working and experimenting with the best way to leverage the latest AI models and tools for productivity. We've explored different iterations of workspaces, agent builders, and chat interfaces with a focus on a seamless user experience.

Since this time, we've collected usage data and feedback to laser focus on a single feature that we can do very, very well. We decided to build out an intelligent knowledge system that utilizes both notes (like Notion or Obsidian) with data items (like a CRM or project management tool). The UI is compact and focuses on a single or split view of your notes, data, or an assistant chat.

In this system the goal is the provide the best way to add and organize knowledge for doing work more productively, and initial features include: