Poe is praised for its ease of use and integration of multiple AI models, making it a versatile tool for creating custom bots without coding skills. Users appreciate its affordability and the ability to access various LLMs, though some express concerns about privacy and message limitations. While it excels in providing quick, helpful responses, there are occasional issues with accuracy and task complexity. Overall, Poe is valued for its convenience and functionality, especially in regions with restricted access to AI services.

