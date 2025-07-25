21 followers
PixiEditor is a universal 2D editor that aims to provide you with tools and features for all your 2D needs. Create beautiful sprites for your games, animations, edit images, create logos. All packed in an eye-friendly dark theme.
What do you think? …
PixiEditor
@axi_n Node Graph rendering is genius
Feels like Houdini for 2D art
@masump It really does! Have you tried it already?
PixiEditor
@axi_n Node Graph rendering is genius
Feels like Houdini for 2D art
PixiEditor
@masump It really does! Have you tried it already?