18 followers
MCP Chat enables you to chat with your software across 2700+ APIs & MCP servers with 10k+ tools. It includes built-in authentication management and tool discovery, and works with any LLM or framework.
What do you think? …
Pipedream
Hey there, I'm Danny Roosevelt and I lead product for Pipedream Connect 👋🏻
MCP Chat by Pipedream lets you talk directly with all the software tools you use.
Built with @Vercel AI SDK powered by Pipedream Connect, MCP Chat provides access to >10k tools from >2700 APIs via MCP.Try prompts like,
Summarize my recent emails
Draft a product release announcement based on my team's recent Linear tickets
Find the latest screenshot in my Google Drive and send it to my team on Slack
Help me prep for my next meeting — who am I meeting with and what are we discussing?
All the integrations are built by our team and battle-tested, with secure user auth built-in.
Try Pipedream Chat — it's totally free and open source (MIT license) so you can use it as a reference implementation to integrate Pipedream Connect into your app, we'd love to hear what you think!
Pipedream
Hey there, I'm Danny Roosevelt and I lead product for Pipedream Connect 👋🏻
MCP Chat by Pipedream lets you talk directly with all the software tools you use.
Built with @Vercel AI SDK powered by Pipedream Connect, MCP Chat provides access to >10k tools from >2700 APIs via MCP.
Try prompts like,
Summarize my recent emails
Draft a product release announcement based on my team's recent Linear tickets
Find the latest screenshot in my Google Drive and send it to my team on Slack
Help me prep for my next meeting — who am I meeting with and what are we discussing?
All the integrations are built by our team and battle-tested, with secure user auth built-in.
Try Pipedream Chat — it's totally free and open source (MIT license) so you can use it as a reference implementation to integrate Pipedream Connect into your app, we'd love to hear what you think!