Picsart is the world’s largest creative platform, powered by AI. From everyday creators to marketers, millions use Picsart to design and generate standout content fast—across photo, video, and more. With one of the largest open-source content libraries, plus powerful APIs and SDKs for businesses, Picsart is available on web and mobile. Start creating at picsart.com.
What used to take a team and a week now takes one person and a few minutes. At Picsart Ignite 2025, we launched our biggest update ever: a creative stack for the AI era. Built for creators, solopreneurs, marketers, and brands of any size. Forget about a UI refresh or a new set of templates. Instead, this is a complete rebirth of modern creativity. You can discover more about Picsart Ignite 2025 and tune into the launch event here!
So what’s new?
Ad Generator: Research your market, generate high-performing creatives, localize them, and publish, all from one workflow.
Brand Kit Generator: Start with a name and a general vibe, end with a full identity including logos, fonts, colors, social templates, and even merch.
AI Video Avatars: Generate multilingual, studio-grade avatars that speak your message, no actors, no voiceovers required. Includes ability to generate your own avatar from your photos!
AI Video Generator: From prompt to full video ad, testimonial, or animated product shoot—no editors, no timeline stress.
Motion Studio: Turn any image into a video with just a prompt (great for your product ads AND selfies).
Picsart AI Assistant: Trained on millions of designs, fine-tuned for your goals, and built by Picsart’s very own founder. It thinks with you, not for you.
AI Fonts: Instantly generate custom, one-of-a-kind fonts.
AI Filters: Instantly upgrade your photos with AI-powered filters—no manual editing needed.
Magic Workflow (coming soon): The responsive workspace of your dreams that helps you scale creative production infinitely.
Check out all this and more about the new launch here!