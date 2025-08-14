Launching today
Parachute for iOS is a set-and-forget backup companion for iCloud Photos and iCloud Drive. It keeps your memories and documents safe by backing them up to your own storage.
Parachute Backup
Agnes AI
Finallyyy, an easy way to back up iCloud photos straight to my own USB drive—no Mac needed! That’s super clutch for peace of mind, fr.