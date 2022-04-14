This is the 11th launch from OWOX BI. View more

OWOX Data Marts Launching today Free open-source connectors for data analysts

Missing the data you need to build reports? This is a 100% free, open-source library of JavaScript connectors built for data analysts to collect data from ads tools, CRMs, or any possible API - into Sheets or BigQuery. No SaaS contracts. No vendors. Secure.