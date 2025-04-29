Orshot – API for Image Generation
Creative Automation for Marketing
Create and automate marketing assets at scale. Generate dynamic images from AI Generated templates via Rest API, SDKs, Zapier and other integrations
Create and automate marketing assets at scale. Generate dynamic images from AI Generated templates via Rest API, SDKs, Zapier and other integrations
Launched on May 7th, 2025
Pika
Super excited to Introduce Orshot AI Template Generator ✨
▸ prompt to generate templates
▸ convert existing designs/images into templates
▸ customize with Orshot Studio
▸ use API, Integrations to generate dynamic images from templates
▸ every design is an API
infinite designs at your fingertips 👆, ready to be automated!
Super useful tool! Generating dynamic, customizable images with AI templates — and automating it via API — makes scaling content faster and easier than ever. Perfect for marketing, apps, and beyond.