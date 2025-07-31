24 followers
Orca is your one-on-one AI Language teacher to master German through real conversations. Speak, listen, and improve in real time — anytime, anywhere. Orca listens, corrects you, and helps you sound more natural.
BNA
Filo Mail
Congrats on the launch! Any chance you add some more languages to Orca and ship a mobile version? This could be much more helpful and convenient to most language learners.
Just gave this a spin at a coffee shop and the voice detection seems a bit sensitive to background noise, which kept interrupting the conversation. A 'push-to-talk' or a simple 'Speak/Stop' button for manual control would be a game-changer for using this in public spaces. Cool product, congrats on the launch!
