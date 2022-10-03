OpenArt AI
OpenArt gives you the power to turn any idea into a captivating visual story, within minutes. Whether you're creating viral social media posts, explaining a concept, or building brand content, OpenArt is where ideas become visual stories. Make wonders with OpenArt.
@cocoopenart This feels like a huge leap forward for generative AI. While everyone else is focused on single-shot generation, you're tackling the much bigger challenge: narrative creation. Congratulations!
@yuhao_ye Thank you so much Leo!! You're spot on on narrative creation. That's something we really cared about - storytelling. A story is good because of its narrative, not just because beautiful shots :)
@cocoopenart 🎉 Congratulations on the launch! Your one-click story builder is a game changer for storytelling enthusiasts like me. Excited to try it out!
@cocoopenart The storybuilder is truly magical, nothing like I've ever seen.
This is wild. Just created a video of the Product Hunt cat dancing. :)
@rrhoover OMG Ryan this is GOLD！The futuristic Product Hunt cat takes us all the way to the space ：）thanks so much for trying it out！
@rrhoover Cute :D It is like a mini Garfield.
@rrhoover @busmark_w_nika Indeed!!
Wow this is so cool! It's crazy that the whole story is so cohesive! This is like the entire AI market map combined into one product!
@davidyzeng thank you david!! yeah we really tried to give the full package, and it'll only get more powerful!