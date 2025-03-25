OAK - The Most Secure GenAI Platform

OAK - The Most Secure GenAI Platform

OAK empowers enterprises with privacy, security, and control

147 followers

Visit website
OAK empowers enterprises with privacy, security, and control, offering robust permission management, data sovereignty, and seamless connections to leading LLMs or exclusive on-premise hosting for secure, contained deployments. Unleash the full potential of your organization with OAK's cutting-edge GenAI Platform. Tailored for real-world applications, our platform seamlessly integrates into your existing workflows, empowering you to deploy custom AI solutions with ease.
This is the 2nd launch from OAK - The Most Secure GenAI Platform. View more

OAK

Launching today
OAK empowers enterprises with privacy, security, and control
OAK is the enterprise AI platform for privacy, security, and control. Empower teams with AI, usage oversight, and data sovereignty. Connect to major LLMs or on-premise LLM hosting with European hosting, max. security, and GDPR compliance.
OAK gallery image
OAK gallery image
OAK gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
PrivacyArtificial IntelligenceTech
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Alexander Schwaiger
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt! We’re thrilled to introduce OAK (Open Agent Kit)—a GenAI platform built for enterprises that demand privacy, control, and scalability. Why OAK? Because real-world AI needs real-world solutions. • Secure by design: Get the first on-premise LLM deployment with zero data leakage—or go cloud-based if that fits your workflow. • LLM flexibility: Whether it’s OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Llama, Perplexity, you name it—integrate it all under a unified interface. • Enterprise-ready: From AI discovery workshops to guided deployment and cost oversight—we’ve got your entire journey covered. We built OAK because standard “starter kits” couldn’t meet real organizational needs. If you care about compliance, data sovereignty, and scalable AI workflows without vendor lock-in—this is for you. We’re here to chat! • What’s your biggest concern when deploying AI at scale? • Which LLMs or hosting models do you prefer—on-prem, cloud, or both? • What would make AI adoption easier in your organization? Let’s build the future of enterprise AI—securely and together. 🙌 — The OAK Team
Cruise Chen

Whoa, data sovereignty with real GDPR compliance? That’s crucial for my company’s EU clients—seriously, keeping everything on-prem is such a relief. Is multi-cloud support on your roadmap?

Alexander Schwaiger
Maker

@cruise_chen  Thanks, this is exactly what OAK is built for. Happy to chat and connect to see how we can help and serve you and your clients!