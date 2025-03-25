OAK - The Most Secure GenAI Platform
OAK empowers enterprises with privacy, security, and control
147 followers
OAK empowers enterprises with privacy, security, and control
147 followers
OAK empowers enterprises with privacy, security, and control, offering robust permission management, data sovereignty, and seamless connections to leading LLMs or exclusive on-premise hosting for secure, contained deployments. Unleash the full potential of your organization with OAK's cutting-edge GenAI Platform. Tailored for real-world applications, our platform seamlessly integrates into your existing workflows, empowering you to deploy custom AI solutions with ease.
This is the 2nd launch from OAK - The Most Secure GenAI Platform. View more
OAK empowers enterprises with privacy, security, and control
OAK
Launching today
OAK is the enterprise AI platform for privacy, security, and control. Empower teams with AI, usage oversight, and data sovereignty. Connect to major LLMs or on-premise LLM hosting with European hosting, max. security, and GDPR compliance.
Free Options
Launch tags:Privacy•Artificial Intelligence•Tech
Launch Team
OAK - The Most Secure GenAI Platform
Agnes AI
Whoa, data sovereignty with real GDPR compliance? That’s crucial for my company’s EU clients—seriously, keeping everything on-prem is such a relief. Is multi-cloud support on your roadmap?
OAK - The Most Secure GenAI Platform
@cruise_chen Thanks, this is exactly what OAK is built for. Happy to chat and connect to see how we can help and serve you and your clients!