Hey Product Hunt community 👋
I am Mahyad one of the co-founders of Okibi, a web app to create agents using simple prompts, and we are here today to showcase our product to you!
❌ The problem and why we care to solve it
The two of us have been building software for over 10 years and working together for the past 7. Actually, This is also our second YC startup together. At our previous company, SigmaOS (S21), where we built the first browser with built-in agents, we ran into a ton of repetitive tasks and had to build many agents for our own product. Automating those tasks was slow and complicated. We often ended up doing things manually or relying on partial solutions like Zapier, Lindy, custom scripts, or hacked-together LLM tools. The agents we did build for our product also eventually became messy and hard to maintain.
Creating AI agents typically requires complex, time-consuming setup, including tool calls, LLM syntax management, multi-agent orchestration, browser use, human in the loop, evals, and hosting deployments.
So, when building agents two primary challenges always come up:
- Evals
- Architecture and Infrastructure
✅ How Okibi solves it for you
Our web app provides a chat interface and toolkit to easily create AI agents. Just describe your agent in natural language, similar to vibe coding, and our app automatically generates your agent's tool calls, human in the loop, browser use, and runs an initial eval on your agent.
Whether you're building an internal workflow automation to remove repetitive or time consuming tasks, or launching a product with agents, Okibi can help you build it.
We are currently working with 15 YC companies from the current and previous batches to automate tasks like:
- Pre-qualify companies with the right person at those companies to sell your product to
- Generate invoices and update their invoice trackers based on email and contract
- Pre-meeting prep for client or sales lead call
- Generate pricing and proposal based on meeting notes and existing contracts
🤖 Ready to start automating with agents?
Head over to ijustwannabuild.ai, and use one of our templates to get started quickly and automate your repetitive tasks!
Congrats guys it's looking awesome!!
@ogiberstein thank you, appreciate the support!
Let’s goooo 🚀