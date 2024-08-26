With oghunt you can view products on Product Hunt with ZERO AI Slop. This allows you to find cool new products without the CRINGE AI showing up and destroying the list. It's a safe, free range, and open-source project on github. Please come help 🙏
With oghunt you can view products on Product Hunt with ZERO AI Slop. This allows you to find cool new products without the CRINGE AI showing up and destroying the list. It's a safe, free range, and open-source project on github. Please come help 🙏
Launched on August 27th, 2024
Using Gemini to filter out low-effort AI launches is a smart move — makes the feed way more valuable and focused. And the non-AI top picks are a great touch too. Appreciate the effort you’re putting into keeping quality high!