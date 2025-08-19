Launching today
Relive and cleanup your photos for a specific day

Odays shows your photos on this day from past years, helping you relive memories and organize your photo library. Effortlessly declutter as you reminisce, capture a meaningful moment daily, and keep your photos 100% private—never leaving your device.
ProductivityPhotography
The inspiration for Odays came straight from daily life. I’m a nostalgic person, but my wife takes it to the next level. But with tens of thousands of photos and videos, her collection has become a sweet burden: unsorted snapshots, duplicates, and long-forgotten screenshots all pile up, making cleanup a daunting task. Even my own (much smaller) photo library feels overwhelming. That’s why I built Odays—an app that help rediscover memories “On This Day” from past months/years. As you browse, you can easily delete unwanted photos. It’s a gentle, daily way to tidy up while enjoying your memories. Odays is free, 100% private, and available now for iPhone. I hope you’ll find a little surprise every day while using it. Try it out and let me know what you think!
