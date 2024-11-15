AI agents that do the work for you: website prototype, coding, image gen, and more. Completely uncensored, no login required, and free to use.
This is the 3rd launch from Eternal AI. View more
Free, uncensored AI agents that do the work for you
Eternal AI
Launching today
AI agents that do the work for you: website prototype, coding, image gen, and more. Completely uncensored, no login required, and free to use.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Eternal AI
Hi Product Hunt!
Thanks @kevin for hunting us!
Eternal AI app gives you AI agents that think, act, and do the work for you: website prototype, coding, image gen, and more.
Completely uncensored, no login required, and FREE TO USE.
Use Eternal AI app directly here: https://eternalai.org
Eternal AI runs on peer-to-peer technology - where AI tasks are handled between users with no central control or corporate gatekeepers.
→ Censorship-resistant: speak freely, always.
→ Permissionless: just use it, no signups.
→ Low-cost: computed by home computers worldwide.
We’d love to hear your thoughts and any ideas you have to make our product even better. Thanks for checking us out!
Autonomous
Congrats on the launch Sig! really love the idea of an AI doing tasks but no signup and free, I think most others make you sign up or pay right away. Is it actually 100% free?
Eternal AI
thank you@brody_slade! yeah, it’s 100% free for now. You can generate uncensored images, build websites, code, do research, and more,
All totally free with no account or signup needed.
Feel free to check it out! Any feedback is much appreciated!
Tidyread
Truly a no-bullshit tool! No login required, zero friction, and it just works. For someone like me who needs to quickly test ideas and build prototypes, this is super convenient. Compared to bloated SaaS tools, this straightforward approach feels amazing.
Eternal AI
@nicoleastor Haha love that you noticed! Eternal AI runs on peer-to-peer technology so it super lightweight, perfect for quickly testing out your ideas.