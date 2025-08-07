Launching today
Ninja.new
Automate manual tasks with a fully autonomous AI agent
Ninja can autonomously solve tasks in its own web browser to automate manual work. It excels at business tasks, such as managing online shops, answering support tickets, drafting emails, creating content, researching competitors, and much more.
Molin AI
Slashit App
I really appreciate Ninja.new—it automates manual tasks with AI, making life a lot easier.
Agnes AI
Love that Ninja.new can actually log in and stay logged in to sites—makes automating real tasks way easier, tbh. Super clever move, team!
Proptee: Fractional Real Estate Trading
@cruise_chen Thanks a lot! The real productivity boost comes from logging into your own Chrome profile inside Ninja's browser. This way it automatically has access to all your profiles and can work alongside you.