Nina AI

Nina AI

Launching today

Your True AI Secretary

29 followers

Visit website
Project management softwareAI Chatbots

Nina is a personal AI assistant that remembers what matters, integrates with any tool, and handles the boring stuff so you can focus on what matters. Schedule meetings, book restaurants, send reminders, and more, all from one intelligent, contextual hub. Nina also is proactive and sends you suggestions such as ideas for birthday presents, action items follow ups, etc.

© 2025 Product Hunt