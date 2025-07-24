Nina is a personal AI assistant that remembers what matters, integrates with any tool, and handles the boring stuff so you can focus on what matters. Schedule meetings, book restaurants, send reminders, and more, all from one intelligent, contextual hub. Nina also is proactive and sends you suggestions such as ideas for birthday presents, action items follow ups, etc.
Nina AI
Hey there ProductHunt! 👋🏽
Over the years, I’ve tried every productivity hack, app, and assistant out there: from shared calendars to task managers, reminders, and even AI bots. But none of them actually lifted the cognitive load. They just reshuffled it. You still have to check, plan, reschedule, follow up, coordinate… and none of it feels intelligent.
Worse, the tools available today are often clunky, unintuitive, and overengineered. You spend more time figuring out how to use them than just doing the task yourself. The learning curve kills the promise of automation, and when you’re busy, that’s a non-starter.
Most assistants are either passive (just waiting for a prompt) or brittle (breaking when context gets complex). They don’t understand the whole picture: what you care about, how your schedule fits together, what your tools know about you, or what tasks are related.
So we built Nina, the first true AI secretary. It integrates with the tools you already use, learns from the context you share, and helps you manage everything from meetings and reminders to gifts, travel, scheduling conflicts, and more. Nina connects the dots between tasks without being told. It remembers, plans, suggests, and acts.
What makes it different is Nina's proactivity. It won't only answer your questions and orders in a super personalized way, but it will also proactively push information to you. For example, it might remember your friend's birthday, and if it know who she is, even recommend you a present. Or prepare a brief 10 minutes before an important meeting.
I’m most proud of how invisible and intuitive it feels. It’s not a new tab or a new system to learn. Nina fades into the background, gets smarter over time, and gives you back the mental energy that everyday logistics steal. You decide what matters. Nina handles the rest.
As you can see, this is a proof of concept, as we continue to build our MVP, which will be ready in Beta very soon! Do not hesitate to join the waitlist!
👉 Comment here! What feature MUST Nina have?
BestPage.ai
Love that Nina actually remembers stuff for you and sends proactive suggestions—finally someone (well, something) else can remember birthdays for me lol. This is genuis tbh!
Nina AI
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks for your feedback!! Yes, it happens the same to me haha. I'm unable to keep track of everything!
Filo Mail
Love the human touch here—having a desktop AI that quietly learns my work and life is huge. The demo looked super smooth: Nina booking restaurants and buying things across different sites. Quick question though: how does she handle CAPTCHAs? That’s where other agents usually stall, so I’m curious! 👀
Nina AI
@justin_bao thanks for your feedback! Nina has a marketplace of integrations, that we are developing. But also any other developer can come and integrate it on their own. Nina will connect to all the integrations via API or MCP so no need to handle CAPTCHAs (at least for the moment)!