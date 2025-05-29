N2 Slide
Launching today
Notion to presentation slides
Turn your Notion page into a slide deck — in seconds. Just use dividers and columns. N2 Slide does the rest. No more copy-pasting, no more manual formatting.
44 followers
N2 Slide
Turning Notion pages directly into slide decks feels like magic. Love how it leverages the structure that’s already there—this is going to save so much time and hassle for teams who live in Notion.