We're building Vireel, an AI platform that streamlines creating short-form videos for TikTok and Instagram, automating everything from product details to a polished video to enhance your brand's reach and save time.
I use Muse for one of my personal websites and I absolutely love it. I'd highly recommend anyone interested in site builders to give it a whirl! They also have a solid team who seems incredibly eager to build a product every person can enjoy.
Vireel
👋 Hey Product Hunt community!
Moritz here and I'm excited to introduce Vireel — the first AI video platform that creates publish-ready reels using dozens of viral formulas to help you grow your business.
🛣 Why I built Vireel?
Tiktok and IG reels are currently the best marketing hack to grow your business. But creating short-form videos was super hard for me. I tried a bunch of other tools like ArcAds and Icon but it was both super expensive and also time consuming because they still required me to do hours of video editing before I could publish. So I decided to put together a superteam and build my own!
🚀 Enter Vireel:
We've analyzed 1000's of viral videos to extract the formulas that work — then reverse engineered them directly into our creation tools. Think of it as having a viral video expert built into your editor.
✨ What makes Vireel different:
Proven viral formulas built-in — From attention grabbing avatar/veo3 hooks to faceless slideshows
Publish-ready Reels — Generate videos in seconds and just hit publish, no video editing needed
Infinite customization — Add unlimited scenes, product demos, veo3 hooks and more
Smart builder interface — No more timeline editing, just simple buttons even a 10-year old can use
📱 Perfect for:
Founders who need video content but can't spare 10+ hours a week
Agencies creating content at scale for multiple clients
Small business owners working with limited marketing budgets
Content creators that need to create many sponsor ads
We built Vireel because we believe every founder should have access to video marketing that works — without needing a film degree or a Fortune 500 budget. Your product deserves to be seen, and now it can be.
Would love to hear your thoughts! What's been your biggest video creation challenge as a founder?
-Moritz
WotNot
Congratulations on the launch, Having tried this product it super simple to use and produce a solid results. Rooting for you guys!
Vireel
@makadiaharsh Thanks harsh, appreciate the support!
Vireel
The time has finally come to launch Vireel!
A product born out of an internal need. One that makes the process of creating viral videos super easy. Now, you no longer need a huge team or deep platform knowledge to create viral content.
Let every founder see for themselves. Or if you're a creator or agency owner. Give it a try too.
Vireel
@byalexai Let's goo 🔥🔥