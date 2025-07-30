5 followers
Meet the app that finally answers the daily “What should I wear?” dilemma: Mué photographs your wardrobe, learns your style, and serves up outfits, tailored advice, and a ready‑to‑wear plan in minutes.
Earlier this year I was sidelined by a pretty serious accident - multiple surgeries and months unable to leave the house. While recovering I needed a mental escape, so I combined my two interests - fashion and AI - into a side-project that could keep me inspired even when I couldn’t get dressed myself. Six months (and a lot of late-night coding on pain meds) later, Mué was born. It kept me motivated through rehab, and I hope it helps you enjoy your own closet as much as it helped me rediscover mine.
Thanks for checking it out! ❤️1 Year Free Premium Promo Codes:WHM74FA73H4M3YKMYX7P73HKJ7H3RW4JLJ3M
K7Y96AXRKWMT
7RJM7EF9P3YK
Thanks for checking it out! ❤️
