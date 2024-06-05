Move AI takes moving off your to-do list. We coordinate your entire long-distance move from start to finish, so you don't have to lift a finger. From finding the perfect movers to organizing cleaning services, pet transportation, furniture setup, and more—we take care of every detail, saving you time, stress, and hassle.
Hi Product Hunt, I’m Phil from Move AI. I did YC in 2016 and had to scramble to the Bay Area...great program, terrible move. I've come to realize that no matter how many times you move, it sucks because you're playing a rigged game. Vendors optimize for maximizing profit on one-off jobs, not great outcomes. Then, you're stuck chasing, coordinating, and arguing when things slip. Thanks to today’s LLMs, there’s a better way.
What is it?
An AI moving concierge (plus a real ops team) that plans and runs your relocation end to end. You chat, share a few photos, and we handle inventory, quotes, booking, building paperwork, and day-of coordination.
Why now?
Founders shouldn’t burn cycles project-managing movers. With vision + language models, we can turn quick room photos and a short chat into a structured plan, and execute it with hand-picked vendors and human oversight.
How we keep you from overpaying
• AI inventory from photos → apples-to-apples quotes that match the real scope
• Multiple vetted bids with line-item transparency (stairs, long carries, COIs, permits)
• Internal price checks against historical jobs and vendor scorecards
• Holds and confirmations in writing; we escalate if anything drifts
How you execute (in practice)
• Tell Maddie your dates, from/to, constraints
• Snap room photos; we build your inventory automatically
• Review comparable quotes in one thread; approve your pick
• We book crews, reserve elevators/parking, send COIs, and keep everyone honest on move day
Proof
We’ve coordinated 40+ relocations across major tech hubs and scenarios, from studio hops to cross-country founder moves. We’re especially excited to support the next batch of YC founders. Not limited to YC, but timing is tight, so we’re launching now.
Would love your feedback or must-have requests. Try it at moveai.com
Tidyread
Impressed by the end-to-end approach — photos + ops team is smart. One practical question: how does the system handle high-value or atypical items (pianos, antiques) that need manual quotes or special insurance — can customers request an in-home walkthrough or specialized vendor?
Move AI
@jaredl We have vendors who can do the high end things. I wouldn't trust a budget mover with a $50,000 piece of art. But a vendor like Cadogan Tate can handle high-value art as well as a regular move. We can contract them specifically for items, or have them handle the entire job. Customers can request a walkthrough, take photos, or just describe the items in the event they are not present, for instance sharing how large a storage unit is and how full they think it is if they're unable to take photos. We'll pad estimates based on uncertainty of information provided. Sometimes we do kick it back to customers and ask them for more info, but for the most part, it works well.
Agnes AI
Omg, getting fixed quotes just from snapping some pics? That’s actually genius, moving is such a headache lol. Makers crushed it with this idea, tbh.
Move AI
@cruise_chen Thanks for the first comment! It obviously only works if you customers take pictures of everything, but if they do, works like a charm! :) Customers also have the option to have an in home walkthrough as well to verify quotes. And in the event a customer forgets a room like an attic of the backyard, vendors are able to modify the estimate onsite.