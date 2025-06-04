Moonlit Platform
Launching today
Content Workflow Builder for SEOs and Content Teams
16 followers
Build and Explore Scalable Content Workflows. Orchestrate LLMs, Image Generation, and other AI models with real-world search data to build powerful custom content pipelines that can run at scale.
Moonlit Platform
Looks promising. Congrats on the launch!
Anyway to connect our own model so that I don't have to consume system credits?
Moonlit Platform
@sahithkrishna_an Thank you! Yes bring your own key option is currently only available for OpenAI models - https://moonlitplatform.com/learn/adding-your-own-openai-api-key