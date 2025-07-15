Mitte 1.0
Launching today
AI creative suite. Built for precision.
Hey Product Hunters! 👋🏼 This is Azer, founder of Mitte.
I built Mitte for creatives who want professional results without the AI look.
With Mitte, you can create a photorealistic scene, place your products exactly where you want them, turn it into video, and add sound—all in one app.
This is why we built an editor that allows you to edit your images precisely.
We have all state-of-the-art image and video models, plus hand-selected natural speech models ready for you. And we trained custom models specifically for our users—from portrait photography to custom illustration models.
We're currently powering thousands of users, from advertisers creating product films to makers creating logos, icons for their projects with Mitte.
We're just getting started -- try Mitte and let us know what you think!
Azer & Mitte team ❤️
Rows
Great product @azerkoculu! Congrats to this launch! 🫶