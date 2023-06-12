Mikrolo
Catch and Fix Marketing Issues Before Spending Much :)5.0•14 reviews•
480 followers
Mikrolo catches and resolves Google Analytics and Google Ads problems with automation!
480 followers
Mikrolo catches and resolves Google Analytics and Google Ads problems with automation!
Launched on March 7th, 2024
Launched on June 13th, 2023
Loved it. Highly recommended.
As a proud customer, I confirm the benefit and impact of the value offered by Mikrolo. Every business has its unique needs and Mikrolo's customization and attention to detail carries the utmost importance. Congratulations dear team!
GReat product for marketing. good job team mikrolo
Mikrolo
Nice! Are you planning on adding Meta and Linkedin ads as well?
Mikrolo
@manuel_lemholt_berger Great question! We're planning to start with Meta Ads next — it's definitely on our roadmap and will be added soon.