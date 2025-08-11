Launching today
MemSync
MemSync: Unified memory for all your AI apps. One click personalizes prompts across ChatGPT, Claude & more. Your context travels with you - no more cold starts. Privacy-first with E2E encryption. Install once, let every AI remember you.
Hey ProductHunt,
I'm Matthew from OpenGradient, super excited to be sharing MemSync with the world.
Tired of using multiple AI platforms and not having them all sync memory/data with each other? MemSync takes your digital footprint on the web and creates a unified memory layer for your AI apps.
Talk to any model, and watch MemSync have immediate context on who you are, what your interests are, and the latest things you've been working on.
