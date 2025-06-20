MCP-Builder.ai
Launching today
Create your custom MCP-Server in seconds
63 followers
Build Your Custom MCP Server in Seconds — Using Natural Language! With MCP-Builder.ai, you can easily create AI Agents that connect to your existing infrastructure. Connect to REST APIs, XML, databases, CSV files, FTP servers, and more — no coding required.
MCP-Builder.ai
This is an amazing use case. Congrats on the launch, Dominik
MCP-Builder.ai
Thanks a lot @rohit_kumar_yadav2 :) Let me know how building your MCP-Server works for you.
BestPage.ai
Wait, so you can build an AI agent that hooks up to your own APIs and databases just by typing? That’s kinda wild ngl—this solves so many headaches, props to the team!
MCP-Builder.ai
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Yes exactly, build your MCP-Server which you can then connect with your AI Agents in just 4 steps:
1) Describe your requirements in natural language
2) Describe or upload your API, database, File, .... documentation
3) Test, Verify and Adjust
4) Run your MCP-Server and connect it with your AI Agent
Great to hear you like the idea. Feel free to build your own MCP-Server and let us know what you think :)