MapScroll is your AI-powered copilot for exploring the world through interactive, story-rich maps. Discover hidden gems, track historic routes, or follow real-time events.
Hi PH community! 👋
I'm the solo builder behind MapScroll, your AI copilot for exploring the world through interactive, story-rich maps.
What is MapScroll?
MapScroll lets you ask open-ended questions on the map, from finding hidden spots to tracing legendary journeys. Instead of keyword searching, just ask:
🔍 “Where are coworking cafés with Wi-Fi and power sockets near Shibuya station?”
🎬 “Show me locations that inspired Studio Ghibli films”
🚂 “Plot all stops along the original Orient Express route”
MapScroll returns an interactive map with pins and context, built for travelers, creatives, and the eternally curious.
Key Features
📍 Ask Anything Spatial – Search by vibes, history, or purpose — not just coordinates.
📖 Journey Mode – Plot famous expeditions, fictional routes, or personal travel paths.
⚙️ Built-in AI Curation – Results come with interactive pins, photo gallery, news sources, journeys (if applicable), and more.
🌍 Share Maps - Create custom maps result and share with others
Who It's For
✨ Explorers, solo travelers, and digital nomads who want to uncover more than TripAdvisor lists.
📚 Students, educators & creators mapping stories, journeys, and cultural references.
🧠 Anyone curious about the world and tired of digging through search results to find context.
Why I Built It
Conventional maps are built for directions, not discovery. I made MapScroll to scratch my own itch, while researching trips, ideas, and historical routes took too many tabs and too much time. I wanted something where I could ask and visually see on the map directly.
It’s still early, results aren’t always perfect (yet), but I’m working on improving it.
Would Love Your Thoughts!
I’d love to hear what kinds of maps you’d create and how the product could improve. Feel free to drop ideas, feedback, or just cool journey prompts you’d like to see brought to life.
Herodot AI
@shekhar_upadhaya_1 , interesting idea. Is it only web-based? Do you plan to monetize it somehow?