MakeUGC enables brands to create authentic-looking user-generated content videos using AI avatars. With over 100 customizable avatars, multilingual support, and rapid video generation, it’s a game-changer for marketers seeking scalable content solutions.
For me, any AI video is a kind of miracle. However, isn't the concept of UGC videos losing its authenticity? I would expect UGC videos to feature real people.