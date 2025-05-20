Macaly is the AI platform for founders to build, host, & grow SEO-ready websites. Unlike AI tools that create un-indexable JS apps, Macaly outputs clean HTML built to rank on Google. Get a complete launch stack in one place: one-click hosting, domains, a built-in CMS, analytics, A/B testing, & forms. Go from prompt to a live business, fast.
AI website builder with built-in database, hosting & more
Macaly 2.0 is the only AI website builder with database, hosting, web search, web scraper, and analytics built-in. Tell Macaly what you want, and it builds a complete, functional website. No plugins, no integrations, no extra subscriptions.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
Petr, co-founder of Macaly, here. We're excited to be back!
Since launching Macaly 1.0 in May, we've been moving fast and listening even faster.
We learned a crucial lesson: people loved using AI to generate websites and recreate old sites, but they got stuck when it came to making them real. They were trying to plug in databases, analytics, and other third-party tools, but many couldn't take it all the way.
That's when it clicked. For non-technical users, this was still too hard. And it shouldn't be. A "vibe coding" tool isn't enough - you need a complete platform.
Macaly 2.0 is built for founders and marketers who need to go from idea to live website without the technical headaches. We've packed everything into one platform so you never have to leave the editor.
What makes Macaly 2.0 different:
No need for Supabase or Airtable
Built-in database saves form submissions and user data automatically.
Analytics that help you grow
Traffic, top pages, referrers, UTMs, countries, and devices, all tracked automatically.
Turn any website into a starting point
Paste a URL, and Macaly rebuilds the layout ready for you to tweak, redesign, or republish.
AI images made for your brand
Generate and edit visuals right in the editor. From logos to hero images.
SEO that handles itself
Automatically optimized for Google, Bing, and ChatGPT with full control to customize.
Live web search built in
Use chat to search the web for real-time research, trends, competitors, or anything you need.
This isn't just another AI website builder. It's the fastest path from a business idea to a professional website that actually converts.
Thanks for building with us. We're just getting started! Let us know what you think. Love it or hate it, we want to hear it.